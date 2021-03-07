Left Menu

Maha: 11 held for partying in violation of COVID-19 norms

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:51 IST
Maha: 11 held for partying in violation of COVID-19 norms

Police have arrested 11 people for violating COVID-19 norms at the birthday party held in a house here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, including some women, were found dancing to loud music without wearing masks while some of them were smoking hookah and consuming liquor when the police raided the party in Mankapur area of the city at 1 AM.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act 2003, the official added.

Nagpur is one of the few districts in the Vidarbha region of east Maharashtra where fresh coronavirus positive cases have been on the rise since the last two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally.

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally....

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not: Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. ...

Nepal's Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by apex court

Nepals reinstated lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday during which the lawmakers belonging to the ruling Nepal Communist Partys NCP splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda boycotted the session.President ...

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the countrys capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The targeting of civi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021