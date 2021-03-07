Myanmar unions call for nationwide strike starting Monday - statement

An alliance of influential worker unions in Myanmar has called for an extended nationwide strike starting Monday, with the intention of causing the "full, extended shutdown" of the country's economy in an attempt to stop a military coup.

In a statement, nine labour organisations called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work in an effort to reverse the seizure of power by the military, which overthrew the civilian government on Feb. 1. (Writing by Poppy Elena McPherson, editing by Louise Heavens)

