Lawyer of freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe says no information on her travel ban by Iran - TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:05 IST
The lawyer of freed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told Iran's state TV that he had no information on the status of her travel ban imposed by Iran's judiciary.

"Right now, I have no information about the travel ban," Hojjat Kermani told state TV. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released on Sunday at the end of a five-year prison sentence, but she has been summoned to court again on another charge. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

