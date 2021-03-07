Lawyer of freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe says no information on her travel ban by Iran - TV

The lawyer of freed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told Iran's state TV that he had no information on the status of her travel ban imposed by Iran's judiciary.

"Right now, I have no information about the travel ban," Hojjat Kermani told state TV. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released on Sunday at the end of a five-year prison sentence, but she has been summoned to court again on another charge. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

