Fire destroys wood godown in Thane, no injuries reported

A godown storing wood in Uttarshiv area of Thane district was gutted in a huge fire that started around 4pm on Sunday, an official said.

No injury has been reported from the incident and the operation to control the blaze continued with four engines and personnel being deployed, said Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)