Left Menu

Rohingyas in India's Jammu fear deportation after police detain over 150

Indian police have detained more than 150 Rohingya refugees found living illegally in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir and a process has begun to deport them back to Myanmar, two officials said on Sunday. Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:43 IST
Rohingyas in India's Jammu fear deportation after police detain over 150
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Indian police have detained more than 150 Rohingya refugees found living illegally in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir and a process has begun to deport them back to Myanmar, two officials said on Sunday.

Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities. "The drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in Jammu without valid documents," said one of the two officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

"We have started the process of deportation of these refugees," the official added. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019 and now administers the region from New Delhi.

The Hindu nationalist government regards the Rohingya, who are Muslim, as illegal aliens and a security risk, and has ordered that thousands of them living in scattered settlements be identified and repatriated. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee their Buddhist-majority homeland after a crackdown by Myanmar's military in 2017. Most are in ramshackle camps on the border with Bangladesh.

Myanmar denies accusations of genocide and says the army was fighting a legitimate counter-insurgency campaign. Rohingyas living in Jammu said they were concerned about the weekend's detentions and the threat of deportation.

"We will go back when peace returns to our country," said Sufeera, 28, who said her uncle and brother had been sent to the holding centre, leaving her alone with her children. Another refugee, 48-year-old Sadiq, said members of his family had also been detained.

"We have been told that we will be deported," he said. "They took mother and father ... Who will take care of them?". India rejects a United Nations position that deporting the Rohingya violates the principle of refoulement – sending refugees back to a place where they face danger.

Rohingyas staying in India have said conditions are not conducive for them to return to Myanmar after fleeing violence and persecution over the years. (Editing by Aditya Kalra and Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

A British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said, although she faces a new trial and cannot yet return home. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able t...

Tennis-Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet.Feder...

Kyoto Crime Congress opens with declaration to tackle growing crime threats, promote inclusive COVID-19 recovery

Crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law have a key role in renewing the social contract between states and their populations, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his address, delivered live from New York.Highlighti...

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally.

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021