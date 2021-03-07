Man involved in over 25 cases of robbery, snatching held after encounter

A 23-year-old man, involved in over 25 cases of robbery and snatching, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire here, police said on Sunday. The shootout took place in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area, they said, adding that the accused Akash alias Chavanni had been declared an ''active bad character'' by the Malviya Nagar police station.

The police claimed that four rounds were fired by both the sides. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Akash was apprehended after their team received information that he would come to Lado Sarai area late on Thursday night to meet one of his contacts in order to commit robbery in the area. Akash was cornered by the police and asked to surrender, but he whipped out his pistol and fired at the team members, he said, adding that the team also fired back in self defence. ''The accused sustained injuries in both his legs during the shootout. He was overpowered and disarmed by the police team which then rushed him to Safdarjung hospital where his condition is stable,'' he said.

Advertisement

Akash along with his associates were wanted in 15 cases of snatching committed just in the last three months in Delhi's south and southeast areas, the DCP said.

He was also involved in cases of robbery, police said.

The police said they have recovered a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from Akash along with a motorcycle used by him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)