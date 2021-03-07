Left Menu

Man involved in over 25 cases of robbery, snatching held after encounter

The shootout took place in south Delhis Lado Sarai area, they said, adding that the accused Akash alias Chavanni had been declared an active bad character by the Malviya Nagar police station.The police claimed that four rounds were fired by both the sides.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:49 IST
Man involved in over 25 cases of robbery, snatching held after encounter

A 23-year-old man, involved in over 25 cases of robbery and snatching, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire here, police said on Sunday. The shootout took place in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area, they said, adding that the accused Akash alias Chavanni had been declared an ''active bad character'' by the Malviya Nagar police station.

The police claimed that four rounds were fired by both the sides. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Akash was apprehended after their team received information that he would come to Lado Sarai area late on Thursday night to meet one of his contacts in order to commit robbery in the area. Akash was cornered by the police and asked to surrender, but he whipped out his pistol and fired at the team members, he said, adding that the team also fired back in self defence. ''The accused sustained injuries in both his legs during the shootout. He was overpowered and disarmed by the police team which then rushed him to Safdarjung hospital where his condition is stable,'' he said.

Akash along with his associates were wanted in 15 cases of snatching committed just in the last three months in Delhi's south and southeast areas, the DCP said.

He was also involved in cases of robbery, police said.

The police said they have recovered a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from Akash along with a motorcycle used by him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

A British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said, although she faces a new trial and cannot yet return home. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able t...

Tennis-Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet.Feder...

Kyoto Crime Congress opens with declaration to tackle growing crime threats, promote inclusive COVID-19 recovery

Crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law have a key role in renewing the social contract between states and their populations, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his address, delivered live from New York.Highlighti...

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally.

Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021