Yemen's Houthis say they downed a Saudi reconnaissance plane
Yemen's Houthi group has downed a Turkish-made reconnaissance plane belonging to the Saudi Air Force, the Iran-aligned group's Al-Masirah TV channel reported on Sunday, adding that a Houthi spokesman identified the model of the plane as a Karayel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
