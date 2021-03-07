Top foreign stories at 2010 hrs

FGN31 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER-LD WANG China & India should not ''undercut'' each other; must create 'enabling conditions' to resolve border issue: Chinese FM Wang Beijing: China and India should stop ''undercutting'' each other, shed mutual ''suspicion'' and create ''enabling conditions'' by expanding bilateral cooperation to resolve the border issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN34 NEPAL-PARLIAMENT Nepal's Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by apex court Kathmandu: Nepal's reinstated lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday during which the lawmakers belonging to the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s (NCP) splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ boycotted the session.

FGN29 NEPAL-SC-LD NCP Nepal's SC quashes unification of Oli-led CPN (UML) and Prachanda-led CPN (Maoist Center) Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court on Sunday quashed the unification of the erstwhile Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, in a huge blow to the two warring leaders amidst a tussle for power. FGN17 CHINA-TIBET-BULLET-LD TRAINS China to operate high-speed bullet trains in Tibet before July: Official Beijing: China will operate bullet trains in Tibet, close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh before July this year, marking the opening of high-speed train services to all Chinese mainland provincial-level regions, a senior official has said. By K J M Varma FGN30 CHINA-MYANMAR China will engage with all parties in Myanmar post-military coup: Chinese FM Beijing: China said on Sunday it will not change the course of its close ties with Myanmar no matter how the situation evolves in the country, ruling out joining the US in imposing sanctions against the military junta which overthrew the civilian government in a bloodless coup. By K J M Varma FGN20 VIRUS-US-SCIENTIST-LD INDIA-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine rollout by India has 'rescued the world' from pandemic: top US scientist Houston: The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has ''rescued the world'' from the deadly coronavirus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, a top American scientist has said. By Seema Hakhu Kachru FGN14 VIRUS-UN-WOMEN COVID-19 negatively affected women’s income, health, security: UN Women’s top official Anita Bhatia New York: The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected women’s income, health and security, and now there is a “magnified problem” of the impact of care burden that is precluding them from rejoining the workforce, top Indian-origin official at the UN Women Anita Bhatia has said ahead of the International Women’s Day. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 IRAQ-LD POPE Christian, Muslim leaders in Mosul welcome pope Mosul: Christian and Muslim leaders in Mosul have welcomed Pope Francis' visit to the Iraqi city devastated by war and are calling on Christians who fled the Islamic State group's onslaught to return.

