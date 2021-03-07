U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says

U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 20:20 IST
The United States will do what it views as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday.
Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States was urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident and determine who was responsible.
"We'll strike, if that's what we think we need to do, at a time and place of our own choosing. We demand the right to protect our troops," he said, adding that Iran would have to draw its own conclusions if and when the United States acts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Iraqi
- The United States
- United States
- Austin
- Lloyd Austin
- Iraq
- U.S.
- Defense
- American
- This Week
ALSO READ
U.S. interested in funding flights to bring in asylum seekers -U.N. official
U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21
U.S. unwinds Trump 'remain in Mexico' program, mulls flights for asylum seekers
U.S. says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks
U.S. Democrat opposes Biden budget pick Tanden, risking confirmation and complicating agenda