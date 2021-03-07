2 held for stealing medicines worth Rs 25 lakh in UP

Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 20:34 IST
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district have arrested two persons with medicines worth Rs 25 lakh that they allegedly stole from a truck parked at an eatery along a highway, officials said on Sunday.

Three other members of the gang who were part of the robbery are at large, they said.

''The medicines were being transported from a company in Ghaziabad on March 3. The truck driver and his helper stopped for dinner and night's rest at a dhaba along a highway in Chandpa area here.

''The next morning, when they checked the truck, it was empty. This gang had fled with the medicine cartons,'' Additional Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Prakash Kumar told reporters.

Two members of the gang have been arrested while the remaining three are at large, he said.

A police team led by Chandpa SHO Neeta Singh had launched an investigation after an FIR was lodged in the matter and the gang was traced eventually, the officer said.

Complete recovery has been made. A total of 246 cartons of medicines, estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh, have been recovered, Kumar said.

According to officials, the medicines included those mostly sold across the state for various ailments.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Pappi, who hails from Hapur district, and Yogendra from Ghaziabad, Kumar said.

It has come to light that the gang has been involved in similar highway robberies in western Uttar Pradesh and targets trucks at eateries, he said.

Further legal proceedings are underway and searches are on to nab the remaining gang members, he said.

