New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL13 UP-FARMERS-LD SUGARCANE From farms to mills, it's a long wait for Western UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed Muzaffarnagar (UP): As thousands of farmers lay siege to Delhi borders for over 100 days demanding the repeal of three contentious farm laws, those staying back in Western Uttar Pradesh have to endure a different kind of long wait -- at times for multiple days just to get weighed quintals of sugarcane lying in tractor-trollies on their way from farms to mills.

DES1 UP-FARMERS-TIKAIT Farmers agitation will continue till three agri laws are withdrawn: Rakesh Tikait Muzaffarnagar: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said their agitation will continue till the three contentious agriculture laws are withdrawn.

DES39 UP-MAHAPANCHYAT-RLD RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary says agri laws a 'disaster' for farmers, calls for 'uprooting' BJP govt Baghpat (UP): Terming the Centre's new agriculture laws a ''disaster'', Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday called on farmers to ''uproot'' the ''anti-farmer'' BJP government to ensure the withdrawal of these legislations. DES16 UP-VIRUS-CASES Coronavirus: 8 deaths, 117 fresh cases in UP Lucknow: Eight more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 117 fresh cases pushed the total number of infections in the state to 6,04,279, according to officials.

DES3 NCR-AIRPORT-POD TAXIS Driverless taxi pods in consideration for Noida Airport connectivity Noida (UP): Driverless personal rapid transport (PRT) or pod taxis could be considered for last mile connectivity of passengers commuting to and from the upcoming Noida International Airport, BJP leader and Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh said.

DES30 HR-KISAN MORCHA Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers' body to people Chandigarh: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has appealed to people to pressure MLAs of the ruling BJP-JJP combine to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Haryana government in the state Assembly on March 10.

DES7 HR-FARMER-SUICIDE Another farmer from Haryana commits suicide near Tikri border Chandigarh: A 49-year-old farmer from Haryana’s Hisar district on Sunday allegedly hanged himself from a tree, about seven kilometers from the Tikri border protest site, police said.

DES24 RJ-RAJE-YATRA Raje begins two-day tour of Rajasthan's Bharatpur Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday started a two-day ''yatra'' of the state's Bharatpur region, in a possible attempt to show her strength to the party leadership.

DES40 RJ-GEHLOT-VIRUS Centre should increase spending on COVID-19 research: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked the Union government to spend more on research related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES11 UKD-FOREST-HEALING Country's first forest healing centre comes up near Ranikhet in U'khand Dehradun: The country's first forest healing centre based on the concept of making people healthy by bringing them into direct contact with nature was opened to the public on Sunday at Kalika near Ranikhet, an official said.

DES41 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID: 17 deaths, 1,051 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Seventeen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 1,051 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 188,391, according to a medical bulletin.

