PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 21:26 IST
Pillion rider killed after water tanker hits two-wheeler in Delhi

A 30-year-old man, who was riding pillion on a scooter, was killed after the two-wheeler was hit by a water tanker near the Delhi Jal Board office in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Vinod Kumar, lived with his family in Haryana's Faridabad and was employed with a private firm in the area, they said.

Kumar was returning from Gole Market on the scooter with his brother-in-law Pramod on March 4. When they reached near the Delhi Jal Board office on the BRT, their scooter was hit from behind by a water tanker, a senior police officer said.

The victim was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Pramod, an FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Defence Colony police station and an investigation has been taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The owner of the water tanker, identified as Sant Raj, has been served a notice under the Motor Vehicles Act and he will produce the accused driver before police on Monday, he said.

Pramod told reporters that the water tanker that hit his scooter belonged to the Delhi Jal Board.

The police said they are verifying the claim and it is a matter of investigation.

Kumar was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his wife and two children aged three and two.

