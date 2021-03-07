HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:30 PM

These are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION CAL25 WB-LD PM-RALLY Modi scalds Mamata, says instead of being 'Didi' to people she chose to be 'bua' to 'bhatija' Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of ''betraying and insulting'' the people of the state who trusted she will bring about a positive change after the Left rule.

CAL28 WB-LD MAMATA Modi, Shah big-time extortionists, 'parivartan' to happen in Delhi and not Bengal: Mamata Siliguri: Launching a fresh tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called him and Home Minister Amit Shah ''big-time extortionists'' and sought to know how money has been accrued through disinvestment of public sector units.

CAL29 WB-MITHUN-3RD LD BJP Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM's rally in Kolkata Kolkata: Yesteryear Bollywood heartthrob Mithun Chakraborty, who had millions of fans swooning with his dance and action moves, on Sunday joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 18,711 new cases, 100 fresh fatalities New Delhi: New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

CAL21 BH-GIRIRAJ-LD-REMARK Giriraj saying errant officials be beaten up with sticks not okay: Nitish Patna/Begusarai: Union minister Giriraj Singh's declamation that officials who did not listen to the people be ''beaten up with bamboo sticks'' was on Sunday frowned upon by his former boss, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

DEL17 PM-2NDLD JANAUSHADHI KENDRA Health schemes, lower drug prices led to annual saving of Rs 50k cr for needy families: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the poor and needy have been able to save Rs 50,000 crore annually due to various health-related measures taken up by his government like providing affordable medicines, healthcare and reducing the prices of medical devices.

MDS21 KL-BJP-LD SREEDHARAN Ready to take up any responsibility, says 'Metroman' Sreedharan Thiruvananthapuram: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Sunday said he was ready to take up any responsibility given to him by the BJP, which he had recently joined.

BOM15 MH-VEHICLE-HIREN ATS Mansukh Hiren death: Maha ATS registers murder case against unidentified persons Mumbai: Two days after the body of Mansukh Hiren, the purported owner of the car with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here last month, was found in a creek, the Maharashtra ATS on Sunday registered a case of murder against unidentified persons, an official said.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-PENSION How much liability would pension for divorced daughters of freedom fighters incur: SC to Centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre as to how much financial liability will a divorced daughter of a freedom fighter incur if given family pension like an unmarried or a widowed daughter. LGD4 COURT-PATKAR HC clerk summoned with record of Patkar's plea to quash defamation case by KVIC chief New Delhi: A court here has summoned an official of the Delhi High Court's record room with the original copy of a writ petition filed by Medha Patkar in which she had sought quashing of the defamation case filed by KVIC chairman V K Saxena.

BUSINESS DCM3 BIZ-CAIRN-ARBITRATION Cairn wants India to honour its word and pay $1.4 bn, shareholders to seek enforcement New Delhi: British oil firm Cairn Energy plc on Sunday said its shareholders, including top financial institutions of the world, expect the use of the company's ''strong powers of enforcement'' to recover USD 1.4 billion from the Indian government should it not keep its word of honouring international arbitration tribunal awards on retrospective taxes.

DCM26 BIZ-HOMELOAN-RATES Flushed with liquidity, banks slash home loan rates to decadal lows Mumbai: Flushed with excess liquidity as general credit demand still way below the desired levels, leading home loan players State Bank of India, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have slashed their rates to a decadal low, leaving consumers spoilt for choices. FOREIGN FGN31 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER-LD WANG China & India should not ''undercut'' each other; must create 'enabling conditions' to resolve border issue: Chinese FM Wang Beijing: China and India should stop ''undercutting'' each other, shed mutual ''suspicion'' and create ''enabling conditions'' by expanding bilateral cooperation to resolve the border issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday. FGN34 NEPAL-PARLIAMENT Nepal's Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by apex court Kathmandu: Nepal's reinstated lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday during which the lawmakers belonging to the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s (NCP) splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ boycotted the session.

FGN29 NEPAL-SC-LD NCP Nepal's SC quashes unification of Oli-led CPN (UML) and Prachanda-led CPN (Maoist Center) Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court on Sunday quashed the unification of the erstwhile Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, in a huge blow to the two warring leaders amidst a tussle for power. ANB ANB

