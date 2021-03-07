Swiss voters back ban on facial coverings in referendum -official

Swiss voters back ban on facial coverings in referendum -officialReuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:29 IST
A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.
The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8% margin, provisional official results showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- Swiss