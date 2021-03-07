PM Johnson says Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe

PM Johnson says Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-RatcliffeReuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:32 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Sunday to do all he could to secure the permanent release of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
"Pleased to see the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's ankle tag, but her continued confinement remains totally unacceptable," Johnson said on Twitter. "She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK, and we continue to do all we can to achieve this."
