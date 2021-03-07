Norway will probably tighten COVID-19 restriction further, PM says

Norway will probably tighten COVID-19 restriction further, PM saysReuters | Oslo | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:51 IST
Norway will likely need stronger restrictions to combat the latest resurgence in coronavirus infections, Minister Erna Solberg said in a televised speech on Sunday.
"Ahead of us is another hill to climb, probably with tighter national measures before we can ease and then lift the restrictions," Solberg said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
