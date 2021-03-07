Left Menu

Large explosions hit Equatorial Guinea city of Bata, says local TV

A series of large explosions at a military base rocked the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, according to people in the city and local media. The cause of the blasts or how many were dead or wounded was not yet clear.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 23:21 IST
A series of large explosions at a military base rocked the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, according to people in the city and local media.

The cause of the blasts or how many were dead or wounded was not yet clear. Local television showed groups of people pulling bodies from piles of rubble, some of which were carried away wrapped in bed sheets. Local TVGE is asking for people to donate blood, saying local hospitals in the Central African nation are overwhelmed.

Pick-up trucks filled with survivors, many of whom were children, drove up to the front of a local hospital where some victims were filmed lying on the floor. In the blast area, iron roofs were ripped off half-destroyed houses and lay twisted amid the rubble. Only a wall or two remained of most residences. People ran in all directions, many of them screaming.

A column of smoke reached into the sky and around its base firefighters sought to calm the blaze. Local officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Following developments in Equatorial Guinea with concern after the explosions in the city of Bata," said Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Twitter. The Spanish Embassy in Malabo encouraged its nationals to stay in their homes.

The blast comes as Equatorial Guinea, an oil producer, is suffering a double economic shock linked to the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in the price of crude, which provides around three-quarters of state revenue. (Reporting By Bernardino Ndze Biyoa;additional reporting by Graham Keeley in Barcelona; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Catherine Evans, Elaine Hardcastle and Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

