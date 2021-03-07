Drug peddler held with 36.8 kg of poppy in J-K's Udhampur

A drug peddler was arrested with 36.8 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, police said.

The accused was identified as Sandesh Kumar, a native of Punjab, they said.

During the checking of vehicles on the highway in the district's Chenani area, a police team stopped a truck. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 36.8 kg of poppy, the police said.

Kumar was arrested on the spot and the truck seized, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, they said.

