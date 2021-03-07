Drug peddler held with 36.8 kg of poppy in J-K's Udhampur

Drug peddler held with 36.8 kg of poppy in J-K's UdhampurPTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 23:29 IST
A drug peddler was arrested with 36.8 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, police said.
The accused was identified as Sandesh Kumar, a native of Punjab, they said.
During the checking of vehicles on the highway in the district's Chenani area, a police team stopped a truck. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 36.8 kg of poppy, the police said.
Kumar was arrested on the spot and the truck seized, they said.
A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, they said.
