Army pays Rs 61.50 lakh ex gratia to disabled porter, kin of 3 others who died on duty

The Army on Sunday paid Rs 61.50 lakh compensation to a porter who was disabled and families of three others who died in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district last year, officials said. The felicitation ceremony was attended by civil dignitaries, including the deputy commissioner of Poonch.

Altaf Hussain, Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Zaffer Iqbal laid down their lives as Mohammad Shoket lost his leg while on duty close to the Line of Control last year.

Advertisement

The families of the deceased porters were handed over monetary compensation amounting to Rs 16,38,525 each to Safeena Bi, widow of Altaf Hussain, and Naseem Akhtar, widow of Mohammad Aslam, Rs 16,70,325 to Fatima Jan, mother of late Zaffer Iqbal, and Rs 12,16,188 to Mohammad Shoket, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)