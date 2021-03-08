Left Menu

1 killed, 2 injured after they fall from under-construction railway bridge in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 00:37 IST
A 36-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after they fell down from an under-construction railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred during the construction on the bridge of Kashmir rail project at Sumbar area of ​​Ramban district, they said.

The injured were shifted to Ramban hospital, from where one was referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for further treatment, the officials said.

Doctors said one was declared brought dead to hospital while two injured were treated, they said.

Police identified the deceased as Zahoor Ahmad Sohil, a resident of Heewagan in Ramban district. The injured have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, 22, and Faisal Bashir, 20, a resident of Tangmarg in Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, locals protested on the premises of the district hospital in Ramban against railway construction company for allegedly not providing ambulance service to the injured. They claimed that the man died on the way to the district hospital during shifting in Camper pickup vehicle. They alleged that the construction company did not provide an ambulance to the injured, which is ''negligence'' on the part of the executing agency.

A case has been registered at Ramban police station and further investigation is underway, police said.

