South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord - State Department

The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement that calls for Seoul to boost its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country, the State Department said on Sunday.

The agreement reflects the Biden administration's "commitment to reinvigorating and modernizing our democratic alliances around the word to advance our shared security and prosperity," a State Department spokesperson said.

