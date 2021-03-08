South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord - State Department

South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord - State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 01:32 IST
The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement that calls for Seoul to boost its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country, the State Department said on Sunday.
The agreement reflects the Biden administration's "commitment to reinvigorating and modernizing our democratic alliances around the word to advance our shared security and prosperity," a State Department spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seoul
- State Department
- South Korea
- The United States
- Biden
- U.S.
ALSO READ
US continues to stand with Burmese people voicing aspirations for peace and democracy: US state department
Japan renews claim on South Korea-held island
Vietnam's first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives from South Korea
Vietnam's first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives from South Korea
U.S. State Department creates position of diversity officer