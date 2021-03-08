Left Menu

South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord - State Department

South Korea will increase its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country under an agreement reached with the United States, the State Department said on Sunday. The agreement reflects the Biden administration’s "commitment to reinvigorating and modernizing our democratic alliances around the word to advance our shared security and prosperity," a State Department representative said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 01:59 IST
South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord - State Department

South Korea will increase its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country under an agreement reached with the United States, the State Department said on Sunday.

The agreement reflects the Biden administration’s "commitment to reinvigorating and modernizing our democratic alliances around the word to advance our shared security and prosperity," a State Department representative said. The proposed six-year "Special Measures Agreement" will replace the previous arrangement that expired at the end of 2019, removing a major irritant in U.S.-South Korea ties.

The representative said the proposed agreement included a "negotiated meaningful increase in host nation support contributions," but gave no further details. The negotiations had been gridlocked after former U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Seoul's offer to pay 13% more, for a total of about $1 billion a year, and demanded as much as $5 billion. Seoul currently pays Washington about $920 million a year.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the agreement in principle earlier on Sunday, said the deal must still be approved by the South Korean legislature. The State Department said the two countries were now working on the final steps to conclude the agreement for signature.

South Korea's chief envoy, Jeong Eun-bo, told reporters on Thursday that his country was seeking to iron out remaining differences and sign a deal with Washington on sharing costs for stationing 28,500 American troops. Jeong made the comment as he arrived in Washington for the first face-to-face talks with U.S. envoy Donna Welton since President Joe Biden's administration took office in January. They held their first video conference last month.

After the last pact expired, some 4,000 South Koreans working for the U.S. military were placed on unpaid leave, prompting the two countries to scramble for a stopgap agreement to let them return to work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: CM

Data sharing, cybersecurity top concern areas for banks, customers: Deloitte

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia confirms attacks on Ras Tanura port, Aramco residential area

Saudi Arabias Energy Ministry said on Sunday that a drone hit a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port, one of the worlds largest oil shipping ports, and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramcos residential area in Dhahran....

South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord - State Department

South Korea will increase its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country under an agreement reached with the United States, the State Department said on Sunday.The agreement reflects the Biden administrations commitmen...

South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord - State Department

The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement that calls for Seoul to boost its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country, the State Department said on Sunday.The agreement...

North Macedonia receives first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

North Macedonia received the first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccines on Sunday after it began inoculations last month, Health Minister Venko Filipce said. The first shipment of 3,000 vaccines out of 200,000 that were ordered was flown to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021