Explosion in Equatorial Guinea military base caused by dynamite, president says

A series of explosions at a military base in the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday killed at least 15 people and injured 500, President Teodoro Obiang said.

In a statement on national television, Obiang said the blasts were caused by negligence related to the use of dynamite at the base. (Reporting By Graham Keeley Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Catherine Evans)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)