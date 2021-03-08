U.S. pushes new peace effort, may withdraw all forces from Afghanistan after May 1 - letter

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a 90-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan and a new United Nations-led peace effort as he warned the United States could withdraw all forces after May 1, according to a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported by several news outlets Sunday.

The letter from Blinken was first published by TOLOnews, an Afghan news outlet, and confirmed by the New York Times. A State Department spokeswoman declined to confirm the letter's veracity, but said the United States has "not made any decisions about our force posture in Afghanistan after May 1. All options remain on the table."

