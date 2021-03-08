Left Menu

Fire at migrant facility in Yemen kills at least eight, U.N. says

IOM was providing emergency healthcare for the injured, more than 90 of whom were in serious condition, and distributing food to those affected, Godeau added. The organisation estimates that thousands of migrants became stranded in Yemen after movement restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic across the Gulf region and Horn of Africa.

Reuters | Aden | Updated: 08-03-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 03:45 IST
Fire at migrant facility in Yemen kills at least eight, U.N. says

A fire at a holding facility for migrants in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, killed at least eight people, including guards, and injured more than 170 others on Sunday, the United Nations Migration Agency (IOM) said. The total death toll from the fire, whose cause remains unclear, could be higher, the IOM regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Carmela Godeau, said in a Twitter post.

It was not immediately clear how many people were being held at the facility. IOM was providing emergency healthcare for the injured, more than 90 of whom were in serious condition, and distributing food to those affected, Godeau added.

The organisation estimates that thousands of migrants became stranded in Yemen after movement restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic across the Gulf region and Horn of Africa. Alongside refugees, about 100,000 migrants arrive in Yemen each year by sea from the Horn of Africa hoping to trek north into wealthy Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The six-year war in Yemen between a Saudi-led military coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has left Yemen a land of displacement, with 80% of the population reliant on aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: CM

Data sharing, cybersecurity top concern areas for banks, customers: Deloitte

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections

Chinese drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd built up such a successful U.S. business over the past decade that it almost drove all competitors out of the market. Yet its North American operations have been hit by internal ructions in recent w...

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

General Electric Co is nearing a 30 billion-plus deal to combine its aircraft-leasing business with Irelands AerCap Holdings NV, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.Details of how the deal would...

FACTBOX-U.S. and South Korea's security arrangement, cost of troops

The 70-year security alliance between the United States and South Korea is under fresh focus as the allies reached an agreement on Sunday under which Seoul will pay higher costs for hosting American troops as deterrence against North Korea....

Woman army officer in forefront COVID-19 battle in Sierra Leone

COVID-19 is a dynamic and fluid situation, says Lieutenant Matilda Mattu Moiwo. You cant predict everything that will occur in advance. Lt. Moiwo is a staff officer of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces. Her military training serve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021