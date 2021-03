Soccer-Laporta takes unassailable lead in Barcelona presidential election

Joan Laporta was set to be named FC Barcelona's President for a second time after taking an unassailable lead in Sunday's election.

Barcelona said Laporta had won 57.6% of votes of 96% counted. Victor Font was second with 31.7%, while Toni Freixa was third with 9.2%.

