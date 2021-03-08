Left Menu

Australia halts defence ties with Myanmar, redirects aid

Australia bilateral defence ties with Myanmar's military are restricted to non-combat areas such as English language training. Canberra will also continue to demand the immediate release of Sean Turnell, an economist and adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, authorities said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-03-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 05:06 IST
Australia halts defence ties with Myanmar, redirects aid

Australia has suspended its defence cooperation programme with Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said, amid an intensified crackdown by the country's military on massive protests against last month's coup. Australia will also redirect immediate humanitarian needs to Rohingyas and other ethnic minorities, Payne said in a statement late Sunday.

"We will prioritise the most pressing humanitarian and emerging needs and seek to ensure our humanitarian engagement is with and through non-government organisations, not with government or government-related entities," Payne said. Australia bilateral defence ties with Myanmar's military are restricted to non-combat areas such as English language training.

Canberra will also continue to demand the immediate release of Sean Turnell, an economist and adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, authorities said. Turnell has been detained with limited consular access since the Feb. 1 coup that overthrew Myanmar's elected government. Hundreds of people gathered in Australia's largest city of Sydney over the weekend urging the Australian government to take a strong stance against the coup.

The Southeast Asian country has been plunged in turmoil after the army took over control of the country and detained elected leaders, with daily protests that United Nations said had killed more than 50 people. "We continue to strongly urge the Myanmar security forces to exercise restraint and refrain from violence against civilians," Payne said.

Myanmar's major trade unions have called on members to shut down the economy from Monday, as the country on Sunday witnessed one of the biggest days of protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.The State Departmen...

Cambodia's dwindling fish stocks put spotlight on changing rivers

Cambodian fisherman Tin Yusos tucks into a meal of the previous days catch with his wife and granddaughter aboard a boat which doubles as their home moored by the banks of the Tonle Sap River.They plan to set out for another day of fishing ...

South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord -State Department

South Korea will increase its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country under an agreement reached with the United States, the State Department said on Sunday, easing an irritant in ties between the two allies. The ag...

Three police officers injured in disturbance near University of Colorado campus

Three members of a police SWAT team were injured as officers broke up an unruly party attended by an estimated 800 people that spilled into the streets near the University of Colorado campus in Boulder over the weekend, authorities said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021