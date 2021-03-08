Left Menu

TAKE A LOOK-China sets modest 2021 GDP target, unveils Hong Kong reforms

China set on Friday a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, and pledged to create more jobs in cities than last year on the first day of the annual meeting of the country's parliament. Beijing also unveiled various targets in its five-year economic development plan, including the aim to keep economic growth "within a reasonable range," reduce carbon intensity by 18% and average research and development funding of above 7%.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 07:30 IST
China set on Friday a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, and pledged to create more jobs in cities than last year on the first day of the annual meeting of the country's parliament.

Beijing also unveiled various targets in its five-year economic development plan, including the aim to keep economic growth "within a reasonable range," reduce carbon intensity by 18% and average research and development funding of above 7%. The National People's Congress will also pass a major reform plan for Hong Kong's electoral system that is expected to strengthen Beijing's grip on the city and further weaken the pro-democracy opposition.

Following are the key stories: > China says Hong Kong needs electoral reform for 'brighter future' > China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation > Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority', pro-Beijing lawmaker says > End of the road for Hong Kong's democratic dream as China "improves" its voting system > China says will deter Taiwan independence but seek peaceful ties > China sets 'low bar' for GDP growth, pledges more jobs > China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system > China to raise grain purchase prices, expand corn area in 2021 > China to cut energy intensity by around 3% in 2021 > China sets another mild defence budget rise for 2021 > China ramps up tech commitment in 5-year plan, eyes 7% boost in R&D spend > China says 2021 outlook 'quite grave' for govt revenue, expenditure > EXPLAINER-What to expect from China's annual meeting of parliament > EXPLAINER-What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong (Compiled by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

