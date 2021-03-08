Punjab FM to present Budget in Assembly today
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal is scheduled to present the Budget 2021 in the Legislative Assembly today at 11ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-03-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 08:44 IST
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal is scheduled to present the Budget 2021 in the Legislative Assembly today at 11:15 am. The Budget Session of the state Assembly commenced on March 1 with an address by Governor V P Singh Badnore. The session is scheduled to continue till March 10.
On Friday, all Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs were suspended for the rest of the session due to uproar during the Chief Minister's vote of thanks. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today also appealed to Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh to fulfill the remaining 15.4 per cent poll promises made to the people of Punjab in tomorrow's budget presentation itself and take a well-deserved rest.
Reacting to the Chief Minister's statement that his government had fulfilled 84.6 per cent of the promises made in the party's election manifesto, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said fulfilling the remaining 15.4 per cent promises should be child's play now. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budget
- Manpreet Singh Badal
- Legislative Assembly
- Shiromani Akali
- Singh
- Punjab
- Assembly
ALSO READ
LS Speaker to address members of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly tomorrow
TN CM unveils portraits of three freedom fighters in Legislative Assembly
Haryana becomes 16th state to introduce paperless functioning of State Legislative Assembly
36 people test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra legislative assembly