Left Menu

Maha: Man beaten to death on suspicion of being thief; 4 held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:21 IST
Maha: Man beaten to death on suspicion of being thief; 4 held

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man on suspicion of being a thief here in Maharashtra, an official said.

On Saturday, the Navghar police were alerted about an unidentified body, having multiple injuries, lying on a ground in Indira Nagar locality of Bhayander area, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Amit Kale told reporters on Sunday evening.

The deceased was later identified as Surajban Soni from Mumbai and the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

A probe into the case revealed the victim was roaming in the locality in the wee hours of Saturday, he said.

Suspecting him to be a thief, some people caught hold of him and beat him up severely following which he died, the official said, adding that four persons were arrested in this connection on Sunday.

The police were trying to find out why the victim had gone to the area, he said.

A few hours before the incident, the accused had caught another person for allegedly stealing mobile phones in the area and handed him over to police, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as tech skids, yields and oil ring inflation alarm

Share markets turned mixed on Monday as the U.S. Senate passage of a 1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for faster global economic growth, but also put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations. The upbeat econ...

PSL: Non-playing member left bubble even after testing positive for Covid-19

The scrutiny around Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB bio-secure protocols is increasing by the minute as it has now surfaced that a non-playing member of one of the Pakistan Super League PSL franchises who tested positive for Covid-19 was allowe...

Xiaomi Mi 10S launching in China on March 10: Specs and features

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 10S, an improved version of the Mi 10 5G which was launched early last year, in mainland China on March 10 at 1400 local time, the company confirmed on Monday via tipster Ankit.Xiaomi MI 10S Launching on 10th...

36 people test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra legislative assembly

A total of 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra Legislative assembly, informed JJ hospital on Monday. A total of 2,746 samples were tested for re-entry to the legislative assembly for the budget session of Maharashtra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021