Parliament Schedule for Monday, March 8 LOK SABHA -Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 RAJYA SABHA -Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 PTI DV

