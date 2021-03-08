Parliament Schedule for Monday, March 8PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:37 IST
Parliament Schedule for Monday, March 8 LOK SABHA -Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 RAJYA SABHA -Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 PTI DV
