36 people test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra legislative assembly

A total of 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra Legislative assembly, informed JJ hospital on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:38 IST
36 people test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra legislative assembly
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra Legislative assembly, informed JJ hospital on Monday. "A total of 2,746 samples were tested for re-entry to the legislative assembly for the budget session of Maharashtra on March 6 and 7, out of which 36 were found positive," JJ hospital said in a statement.

The samples were taken from MLAs, their staff, government officials, police personnel and journalists, etc who are attending the assembly sessions from last week. A test was conducted a week back also when over 3,900 samples were tested and 42 were found COVID-19 positive. The Maharashtra assembly will table the budget on Monday morning. The budget will be presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds charge of the finance ministry.

The budget session of the Maharashtra assembly was earlier curtailed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state, meanwhile, registered 10,187 fresh COVID-19 infections and 47 deaths on Sunday, the union health ministry informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

