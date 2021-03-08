Citing Assembly polls, TMC urges adjournment of Parliament's Budget Session

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday urged for the adjournment of the ongoing Parliament session, in light of the Assembly elections taking place in five states across the country. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament (MP) Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay urged Chairman Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

O'Brien also cited two other precedents where the request was entertained. "Due to the ongoing intensive election preparations in the State, the Members of Parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress would find it difficult to attend the second part of the Budget Session beginning from March 8, 2021," O'Brien wrote in his letter.

Bandyopadhyay also said that campaigning in the state had already started in full swing and requested its adjournment. O'Brien also mentioned the 222nd session which commenced on February 21, 2011, which was scheduled to conclude on April 21.

"Due to the upcoming State Assembly elections in five States, i.e Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the House was adjourned sine die on 25 March 2011," he said. He also recalled the 214th session which commenced on October 17, 2008, which was adjourned early on October 24, to meet again on December 10, 2008.

"The session, as per the original schedule was to continue up to 21 November 2008. However, due to the upcoming State Assembly election in some States, the House was adjourned till December 10, 2008," O'Brien wrote. The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm. The second part of the session will conclude April 8, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had informed. Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet at 11:30 AM as the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commences on Monday. (ANI)

