Youth shot dead in UP

A youth was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons in the Lalganj area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Anhera village when Harikesh Patel (22) was sleeping outside his house, Station House Officer, Lalganj, Ranjit Singh Bhadauria said.

Patel died immediately after the attack and his family members came to know about the incident in the morning only, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in this connection, they said.

