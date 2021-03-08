Left Menu

Drug lab busted in Manipur, 3 arrested

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:27 IST
A drug manufacturing laboratory has been busted in Manipur's Thoubal district and three persons have been arrested, police said on Monday.

A large quantity of drugs worth crores of rupees was seized during the raid at Lilong Nungei Khunou Mamang locality on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh said.

A total of 565 gm of refined brown sugar, 1,104.98 kg of crude heroin and brown sugar, 5 kg of opium, 131 litres of morphinated liquid, ammonium chloride and four vehicles used for transportation of drugs were seized, he said.

A case has been registered against the three arrested persons and a manhunt launched to nab four others involved in the racket, the officer added.

