Italian police arrest man suspected of helping Bataclan attackers

An Algerian man has been arrested in the Italian town of Bari on suspicion of belonging to the Islamist militant group Islamic State and helping the perpetrators of a coordinated attack that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015, police said on Monday. A statement said that the man, 36, was believed to have provided counterfeit documents to the gunmen and bombers who attacked the Bataclan concert hall, restaurants and the vicinity of the Stade de France sports stadium.

The attack, in which hundreds more were wounded, was France's deadliest since World War Two. Police said they would hold a news conference later on Monday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)