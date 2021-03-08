Drug peddler, two others arrested in J-K's Ramban

A drug peddler, along with two persons, was arrested by police and heroin was seized from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

During a routine checking, a police party intercepted a pedestrian and seized 30 grams of heroin from his possession, they said. He was identified as Tanveer Ahmad alias Jimmy hailing from the Banihal area of Ramban.

Two more persons were also arrested on the spot, the officials said.

During preliminary questioning, Ahmad confessed that he was illegally selling banned drugs among the youth, they said.

A case was registered at police station Banihal in this connection, the officials said.

