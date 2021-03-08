Probe ordered against 5 cops for 'helping' liquor smugglers

Probe ordered against 5 cops for 'helping' liquor smugglersPTI | Ballia | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:02 IST
A probe has been ordered against five Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, for allegedly helping liquor smugglers here, an official said on Monday.
The smugglers were recently arrested after large quantity of liquor was recovered in the city and nearby Haldi area. The alcohol was being taken to Bihar, where there is a prohibition on it, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.
Role of five police personnel have cropped up and a probe has been ordered against them, the SP said.
The five people, including sub-inspectors Suryanath Yadav and Surjit Singh, have been sent to police lines, he said, adding that strict action would be taken against them after the report. PTI CORR ABN HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
