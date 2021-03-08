Vaishali Pharma gets orders from Vanuatu Islands, Samoa Islands

Left Menu

Vaishali Pharma on Monday said it has received orders from Vanuatu Islands and Samoa Islands for the supply of surgical and pharma products.The company has explored new territories and is awarded with two tenders for supply of surgical and pharma products to Vanuatu Islands and Samoa Islands, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands.

Vaishali Pharma on Monday said it has received orders from Vanuatu Islands and Samoa Islands for the supply of surgical and pharma products.

The company has explored new territories and is awarded with two tenders for supply of surgical and pharma products to Vanuatu Islands and Samoa Islands, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands. The need for healthcare products is increasing in Vanuatu islands due to increasing rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Samoa Islands is located in the Polynesian region of the South Pacific Ocean, about halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand. Market of surgical products is increasing in Samoa Islands due to increasing rates of premature mortality due to Alzheimer, blood pressure, and chronic heart diseases, etc.

''The tenders awarded to us for the supply of surgical and pharma products to Vanuatu Islands and the supply of surgical products to Samoa Islands is yet another important step towards laying a strong foundation and meeting our desired targets. Our company is in a phase of evolution and growth and we will strive hard and deliver on the expected lines,'' Vaishali Pharma CMD Atul Arvind Vasani said.

