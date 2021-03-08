Suspension of 10 Akali MLAs revoked

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Monday revoked the suspension of 10 Shiromani Akali Dal legislators. In the ongoing budget session, the speaker said the legislators can participate in the discussion on the budget, which was presented on Monday. The 10 Akali legislators were suspended on Friday for disrupting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's speech on the governor's address twice.

