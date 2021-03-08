Punjab Assembly passes resolution to salute indomitable spirit of women

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, saluting the indomitable spirit of women in contributing to the progress of the nation.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the budget session to mark the International Women's Day.

Singh termed the day an occasion ''to realistically assess where we have reached and to rededicate ourselves to providing a life of equality and dignity to every woman in the state''.

The chief minister underlined the government's strong and continued commitment to the empowerment of women and the girl child at every level, including the family, the work place and the society in general.

International Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8 and it is a day when women are recognised for their achievements, according to the United Nations.

This year's theme -- 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world' -- celebrates the tremendous efforts by women in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the pandemic, and highlights the gaps that remain, the UN Women stated. PTI CHS VSD HMB

