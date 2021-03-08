Entry, exit gates of stations on Tikri Kalan-Brig Hoshiar Singh section of Green Line closed: DMRC

Entry, exit gates of stations on Tikri Kalan-Brig Hoshiar Singh section of Green Line closed: DMRCPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:34 IST
Entry and exit gates of stations on the Tikri Kalan-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh section of the Delhi Metro's Green Line have been closed for security reasons, the DMRC said.
Tikri border is one of the epicentres of the farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws.
''Security update Entry/exit gates of stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line are closed,'' the DMRC tweeted.
The stations that fall between these two stations are -- Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma (Modern Industrial Estate) and Bahadurgarh City. Further details are awaited.
