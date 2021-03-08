Left Menu

Lebanon's deadlock fuels seventh day of street protests

Diab is meeting with President Aoun, several caretaker ministers, the central bank chief, and financial and security officials on Monday, the state news agency said. Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai hit out at the politicians in his Sunday sermon: "How can the people not revolt when the price of one dollar has surpassed 10,000 Lebanese pounds in one day, how can they not revolt when the minimum wage is $70?" Rai has called for an U.N.-sponsored international conference to help Lebanon.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:49 IST
Lebanon's deadlock fuels seventh day of street protests
Demonstrators burnt tires to block main roads all over Lebanon for the seventh straight day on Monday in anger at more than a year of economic crisis and seven months of political paralysis.

"We have said several times that there will be an escalation because the state isn't doing anything," said Pascale Nohra, a protester in Jal al-Dib." Protests at the start of Lebanon's financial crisis in 2019 brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets to bring down the government.

On Monday, three main roads leading south into the capital from Zouk, Jal al-Dib, and al-Dawra were blocked while, in Beirut itself, protesters briefly blocked the main road in front of the central bank. In Tyre, one man tried to burn himself by pouring gasoline on his body but civil defense stopped him in time, the state news agency said.

Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost in the crisis, bank accounts have been frozen and many have started to go hungry. After an explosion devastated whole tracts of Beirut in August, the next government resigned.

But the new prime minister-designate, Saad al-Hariri, is at loggerheads with President Michel Aoun and has been unable to form a new government to carry out the reforms that would unlock billions of dollars of international aid. Since the Lebanese pound tumbled to a new low last Tuesday, protesters have been blocking roads daily.

