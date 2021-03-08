Left Menu

Army officer arrested from Tamil Nadu in army recruitment exam paper leak case

A 45-year-old army officer of a major rank has been arrested by Pune city police in Tamil Nadu in connection with the Army recruitment exam paper leak.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 45-year-old army officer of a major rank has been arrested by Pune city police in Tamil Nadu in connection with the Army recruitment exam paper leak. The police said that the accused was arrested in Wellington town and has been brought to Pune where he will be produced in a court later on Monday.

The police further informed that it was the ninth arrest in the case in which two different FIRs were registered with the police last month. Earlier, in a joint operation with military intelligence of southern command of the Indian Army, Pune city police had arrested eight accused in this case including two serving defence personnel, a defence civilian and some who were running pre-military training institutes in different parts of the country.

The army recruitment exam scheduled for February 28 was cancelled by the Indian Army after the leak was revealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

