Rajasthan: Sub-inspector arrested for allegedly raping woman for 3 days

A sub-inspector has been arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly raping a woman for three days at the Kherli Police Station.

ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:59 IST
Jaipur Range Inspector General Hawasing Ghumaria. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A sub-inspector has been arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly raping a woman for three days at the Kherli Police Station. According to Jaipur Range Inspector General Hawasing Ghumaria, the woman had gone to file a complaint on March 1 regarding a matter involving dowry with the in-laws.

"The woman told us that the incidents took place on March 1, 2 and 3. There is room near the police booth where the inspector lives. The incident allegedly took place there," Ghumaria said. "We had sent the woman for a medical but she refused. But since this is a very serious matter, we have arrested the inspector," he added. (ANI)

