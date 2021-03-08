SC extends limitation, asks Centre to amend guidelines for containment zones
While disposing of the Suo moto case, the Supreme Court in an order on Monday extended the limitation and asked the Union of India (UOI) to amend the guidelines for containment zones, as discussed.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:01 IST
While disposing of the Suo moto case, the Supreme Court in an order on Monday extended the limitation and asked the Union of India (UOI) to amend the guidelines for containment zones, as discussed.
A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian passed the order on the suo motu case.
The Apex Court's three-judge bench, led by the CJI Bobde passed the order on the lifting of the extension of the limitation period for filing of cases granted by the Court in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Analysis: Already a star, on court and off, Osaka eyes more
Snubbed as Obama high court pick, Garland in line to be AG
AAP govt not clearing professional fees of its lawyers despite court orders: HC
Tennis-Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts
NIA special court jails 2 more fake currency racketeers for 6 yrs