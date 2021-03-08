Three Thai protest leaders denied bail on royal insult charges

Three Thai protest leaders were denied bail and transferred to prison on Monday after being charged with insulting the powerful monarchy during anti-government protests last year, rights groups said.

Panusaya "Roong" Sithijirawattanakul, 22, Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, 24, and Jatupat "Pai Daodin" Boonpattararaksa, 29, were denied bail, according to iLaw legal monitoring group and Sunai Phasuk of Human Rights Watch. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Martin Petty)

