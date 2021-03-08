Left Menu

Three Thai protest leaders denied bail on royal insult charges

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:30 IST
Three Thai protest leaders denied bail on royal insult charges

Three Thai protest leaders were denied bail and transferred to prison on Monday after being charged with insulting the powerful monarchy during anti-government protests last year, rights groups said.

Panusaya "Roong" Sithijirawattanakul, 22, Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, 24, and Jatupat "Pai Daodin" Boonpattararaksa, 29, were denied bail, according to iLaw legal monitoring group and Sunai Phasuk of Human Rights Watch. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Martin Petty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: In 'love' with same girl, two cousins commit suicide

Two cousins suspected to be in love with the same girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in Rajasthans Bundi district, police said on Monday. The incident took place near Gudla village on Sunday night and they have ident...

Restoration of statehood, assembly polls in J&K our priority: JKAP chief Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP president Altaf Bukhari on Monday said the priority of his party was restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections in the union territory as only the countrys Parliament or the Supreme Court co...

Thailand to reduce quarantine period for vaccinated travellers

Thailand will from next month reduce its mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, its Health Minister said on Monday.Vaccinations must be administere...

Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL: Ponting

Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday teased all-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who starred for India in the recent Test series against England. Axar and Ashwin together picked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021