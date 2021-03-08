Uzbek soldiers arrive in India to participate in Dustlik II joint Army exercise

Uzbek soldiers on Monday arrived in New Delhi to participate in Dustlik II joint Army exercise.

In the Indo-Uzbek Joint Exercise Dustlik-ll, the RezangLa Battalion 13 Kumaon is representing the Indian Army.

The exercise is based on counter-terrorist operations and aims at enhancing military cooperation. (ANI)

