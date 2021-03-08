Left Menu

Both Houses of Parliament to commence at 11 am from Tuesday

Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:47 IST
Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday. The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.

Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, in the Rajya Sabha Chair, informed members today that the sitting of the Upper House to commence from 11 am to 6 pm from tomorrow. "On the request from many members from various parties, the Chairman has decided that from Tuesday, the sitting of Rajya Sabha will commence from 11 am will 6 pm as usual timings of the House. Members will sit in Rajya Sabha and gallery," she said.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will also function as per usual timings of the House existing before the COVID-19 situation from tomorrow. The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha was scheduled to function between 4 pm to 10 pm. The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. (ANI)

