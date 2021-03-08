Police arrest wanted man after gunfight

A 35-year-old man, wanted in an extortion case, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire here, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Munawar Ali alias Sameer, a resident of Jafarabad, they said. Police received information on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday that Ali, previously involved in five criminal cases, including murder as well as robbery, and recently an extortion case, would come to Shahdara to meet someone, a senior police officer said. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire. The accused fired two rounds and the police fired back in self-defense, they said.

The accused sustained a gunshot injury in his leg and was rushed to the GTB hospital, police said. Ali had made an extortion call to Harish Garments situated on Babarpur road in Shahdara and later fired at the shop, police said, adding that he was previously involved in five criminal cases, including murder and robbery.

